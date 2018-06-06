Young Yusuf to leave for soccer WC tomorrow

LAHORE: Yusuf Moazzam, 12, a young talented footballer, who represented Pakistan in ‘Football for Friendship Programme F4F, 2017’ in its fifth season in St Pietersburg, Russia, will be leaving for Moscow on June 7 for participating in the sixth season of F4F, 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that FIFA World Cup 2018 will also kick off in Russia this month. This year 211 countries are taking part in the football World Cup. Two young coaches were selected from last year’s 64 football ambassadors. One of them is Yusuf from Pakistan, to represent an international team in Moscow in the sixth season of F4F.

Another young coach Carlos, who was selected, is from Venezuela. The young players, coaches and participants will be honoured to see the FIFA World Cup ceremony and the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.