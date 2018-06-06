NAB opens probe into Nawabshah municipality affairs

NAWABSHAH: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the former Chief Municipal Officer Nawabshah and others for an investigation into the multimillion-rupee worth development schemes at taluka level carried out by the municipal committee during 2012-2014, in which corruption is alleged.

The NAB has summoned Nawaz Ali Domki who was the CMO from 2012 to 2014, all municipal officers, engineers and contractors of Nawabshah along with the record of the development schemes carried out during 2012-2014. It is alleged that sub standard material was used in various projects, while many of the projects remained restricted to the papers and their payments made to contractors.

According to sources, the NAB would also open investigation into the multibillion-rupee fire brigade plot located at the Peoples Medical Hospital Road. The anti graft body has also initiated an investigation into the valuable land at the Kachehry Road which is alleged to have been given away at throwaway rates and where subsequently shopping centres and apartments were constructed. According to NAB sources the investigations would be held from June 5 to June 8, 2018.