Tue June 05, 2018
Top Story

A
Agencies
June 5, 2018

Woman, child martyred in Indian shelling across WB

SIALKOT: A woman and a 5-year old girl were martyred and 24 others including four children and eight women injured in mortar shelling by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on villages along the Working Boundary (WB) in Sialkot.

The Indian firing started last day and continued till the report last came in. As a result of Indian firing a 5-year old girl and a woman have so far died while BSF shelling left 24 people injured. Several families have migrated to safer places after leaving their houses.

