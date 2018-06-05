Blues, Dolphins victorious in Ramazan Hockey

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Blues and Peshawar Dolphins emerged victorious on the second day of KP Ramzan Cup Hockey under way at the Lala Ayub Stadium Peshawar. Peshawar Blues got better of Peshawar Reds by 2-0 while Dolphins beat Peshawar Reds by 4-2. Fawad and Hadi scored for Peshawar Blues while Ijaz struck brace for Dolphins with goal each coming from Zeeshan and Nauman. Samad and Yasir reduced the margin for Reds. Director General KPK Sports Junaid Khan inaugurating of the event stressed on youth to take full advantage of the Festival by putting in their best efforts.