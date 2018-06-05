US says strike kills 27 Shabaab militants in Horn of Africa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US forces have carried out their second Horn of Africa air strike in three days, killing another 27 Shabaab militants, the American military said on Monday.The latest strike occurred on Saturday in Somaliland, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) southwest of Bosasso port in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region.A statement from the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) gave no further details of the operation but said it was carried out in coordination with Somalia’s government.
WASHINGTON: US forces have carried out their second Horn of Africa air strike in three days, killing another 27 Shabaab militants, the American military said on Monday.The latest strike occurred on Saturday in Somaliland, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) southwest of Bosasso port in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region.A statement from the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) gave no further details of the operation but said it was carried out in coordination with Somalia’s government.
Comments