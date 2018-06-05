Not a drop

The acute water shortage in the country comes as a bad omen for sugarcane crop, which needs twice as much water as what is required to grow cotton. According to media reports, the water shortfall during the early Kharif season (April 1 to June 10) had jumped to a whopping 45 percent from the initial estimate of 32 percent. Owing to the extremely low river flows, the country is utilising the water available in Mangla Dam to supplement\the dip in the River Jhelum flow.

In light of this problem, Punjab’s agriculture department had advised farmers to sow only those crops that require a limited amount of water during the ongoing Kharif season. In addition, growers in southern Punjab have been asked to avoid sowing sugarcane this year. Only the time will tell whether the decision proves to be in the best interest of the country.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar