Meezan Bank, AMTF sign agreement

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Ltd and Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation (AMTF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) through which MBL debit cardholders will now be able to enjoy 35 percent special discount on state-of-the-art lab and diagnostic services provided by AMTF, a statement said on Monday.

The MoU was signed by Shariq Mubeen, head Of ADC Services from MBL side and Dr Asim Qidwai, fouder and CEO of AMTF, in the presence of Ahmad Ali Siddiqui, head Of PDSC, Fayyaz Ur Rehman, product manager PDSC and Muhammad Sohail Raza, product manager debit card and alliance services from MBL and Ateeq Ur Rehman, executive director, Rehan Yaseen, finance secretary, Mazhar Qasim, corporate coordinator, Umair Ali, marketing officer and Muhammad Ashraf, lab In-charge from AMTF, it added.

AMTF is providing free-of-charge treatment facilities to more than 1,400 thalassemia and blood disorder patients at par with the international standards.