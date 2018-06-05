Six of a family drown in canal in Sanghar

MIRPURKHAS: Six members of a family drowned after their jeep fell in a canal in Sanghar on Monday evening. Police said Health Department employee Kelashmal, along with his wife and four children, was on board in an official jeep when it fell in the Mithras canal. After the incident, locals rushed to the scene and take out bodies of the victims after hectic efforts. According to the police, the incident might be a suicide case. However, the investigation is continue in this regard.