150 kanal land reclaimed from grabbers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration has reclaimed 150 kanal of government land from influential land-grabbers in Rakh Zandani village.

Assistant Commissioner Dera, Faheedullah Khan along with the officials of revenue and agriculture departments conducted the mass land reclamation operation in the area.

The Agriculture Department’s 150 kanals of land had remained in the occupation of land-grabbers for nearly 40 years. The authorities also demolished five houses using heavy machinery.

The general masses have applauded the efforts of district administration in curbing the menace of land-grabbing.