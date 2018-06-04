Ex-MNA praised for development projects in Bara

BARA: President and other office-bearers of the ‘Khyber Union,’ a social organisation, said on Sunday the former member National Assembly carried out development projects in militancy affected Bara sub-division.

Khyber Union President Mir Alam Khan said former MNA Nasir Khan Afridi had done development projects without any discrimination in Bara sub-division. He was talking to reporters at the residence of the former MNA Nasir Khan Afridi and his brother Senator Momin Khan Afridi at an Iftar dinner. “Despite militancy, the MNA continued development projects in Bara and Tirah in his five years tenure,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MNA Nasir Khan thanked the Khyber Union office-bearers. He said the tribal people belonging to Tirah and Bara had rendered sacrifices for the sake of country as the militants had destroyed their business, houses and markets. “When we elected member National Assembly in 2013 that time Bara sub-division was the hub of militancy but the militants had stopped our development projects and did not allow them to a carry out activities,” he said, adding even during militancy I had carried out record schemes in Tirah and Bara after militancy.

He said he had constructed 150 kilometers roads, two degree colleges, university campus, one D-Type hospital, restoration of Spera Dam for irrigation and above hundred solar tube-wells for water supply scheme in Bara and Tirah.

Nasir Afridi assured them that he would again contest the coming election from NA-44 constituency to serve the tribalpeople who were affected by militancy. Senator Momin Khan Afridi, former Khyber Union president Ibrahim Afridi and others spoke on the occasion as well.