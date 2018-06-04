A rest day at national soccer training camp

KARACHI: National footballers on Sunday took a sound rest after a hectic nine-day of training for preparation for the 18th Asian Games and SAFF Cup to be held later this summer.

During the last nine days mostly focus was on raising the fitness level of the boys. Brazilian trainer Jose Portella passed the players through tough drills at Lahore. This is a rare time that Pakistan has been utilizing the services of a trainer. Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira is busy in reading the players, knowing about their positions, quality and technicality. However in the coming days the focus will be shifted from fitness issues to technical and tactical aspects.

Nogueira is confident to raise a good side ahead of the Asiad. “We are doing a good job and hopefully a fine side will be prepared,” Nogueira told ‘The News’. “We focused mostly on fitness areas during the last few days and also did some work on technical and tactical sides,” he said. The coach also plans to bring down the strength of the boys in a week time. “There are so many players in the camp and yes very soon we will bring down the strength to a more comfortable number. We have time and I hope we will form a fighting side,” Sao Paulo-born 52-year old coach said.

When asked whether players are able to absorb Portella’s physical training pressure, Nogueira said; “Some of them can and some especially those who are new feel problem.” In the first phase home-based players are undergoing training. In the second phase which will begin after Eid-ul-Fitr, foreign-based players will also come.

Danish Superliga midfielder Adnan Mohammad, Denmark-based goalie Yousuf Butt, Pakistan’s captain Hassan Bashir and former Pakistan captain Kaleemullah will be among those foreign-based stuff who plan to join the camp being held at the Model Town Ground in Lahore. England-born former Pakistan captain Zeeshan Rehman, who plays for Hong Kong’s club Southern, also itends to become part of Pakistan in the SAFF Cup.

This would be after long three years when Pakistan will return to international circuit. A legal conflict between Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and its rival group wasted last three crucial years. The Asian Games will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2. This will be immediately followed by SAFF Cup to be held in Bangladesh from September 4-15.In the Asian Games an under-23 team, along with three seniors, can be fielded. SAFF Cup will be among seven nations of the region.