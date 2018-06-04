Roosters hang on for gripping win over Tigers

SYDNEY: Blake Ferguson and Daniel Tupou pulled off try-saving tackles as the Sydney Roosters clung on for a gripping 16-14 win over the Wests Tigers in Australia’s National Rugby League on Sunday.

Ferguson’s last-ditch tackle on Tigers centre Mahe Fonua ensured the home side’s eighth win of the season to remain in the top-eight in the split round.Winger Tupou, coming back from an 11-week absence after a torn pectoral muscle, also made a try-saving tackle on Tigers winger Corey Thompson. Only four matches were played in this weekend’s 13th round ahead of Wednesday’s State of Origin interstate opener between New South Wales and Queensland in Melbourne. The Burgess brothers steamrolled Cronulla as the South Sydney Rabbitohs emerged as premiership contenders to claim their fifth consecutive win. The Rabbitohs won 22-14 but it was effectively a one-sided contest until the final five minutes when the Sharks scored two late tries.

English international prop Tom Burgess scored two tries alongside his dominant brothers Sam and George as the Rabbitohs claimed their seventh win in their last eight matches.

Johnathan Thurston and Jason Taumalolo inspired North Queensland to a 26-12 win over the Manly Sea Eagles in Sydney. Thurston took the spoils in his head-to-head battle with Daly Cherry-Evans while Taumalolo made a total of 234 metres from 25 runs to terrorise the Manly defenders.The Newcastle Knights snapped a four-game losing streak but Parramatta’s disastrous season lurched further into crisis following a comprehensive 30-4 loss at ANZ Stadium.