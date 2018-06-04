Bahria flood cricket in full swing

LAHORE: Another eight matches and first semi-final was played on day four of the 4th Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament 2018 being organized by its Sports Wing at its stadium.

Teams from all over Pakistan are participating in the event.Results: First match was played between STS Cricket Academy and 583 Eleven. STS batting first score 51 runs and 583 in reply score 53 runs and won the match by 2 wickets.

Second match was played between Usman Ameer Eleven and Sharqpur Eleven. Usman Ameer Eleven batting first score 51 runs and in reply Sharqpur Eleven score 54 runs and won the match by 7 wickets. Third match was played between Young Boys and Panther Eleven. Young Boys batting first score 44 runs and Panther Eleven score 45 runs in reply and won the match by 6 wickets.

Fourth match was played between ASK Marketing and Adan Estate. ASK batting first score 62 runs and Adan Estate score 33 runs in reply. ASK won the match by 29 runs.Fifth match was played between Green Caps and and Muhammadi Eleven. Green Caps batting first score 43 runs and Muhammadi Eleven score 45 runs in reply and won the match by 9 wickets.

Sixth match was played between Bhimbhir Eleven and Sharqpur Eleve. Bhimbhir batting first score 76 runs and Sharqpur score 24 runs in reply. Bhimbhir Eleven won the match by 52 runs.

Seventh match was played between Panther Eleven and Muhammadi Eleven. Panther Eleven batting first score 57 runs and Muhammadi Eleven score 23 runs in reply. Panther Eleven won the match by 34 runs.

First Semi Final was played between Bhimbhir Eleven and ASK Marketing. Bhimbhir Eleven batting first score 72 runs and ASK Marketing score 43 runs in reply. Bhimbhir Eleven won the match by 29 runs and qualify for the final.

On the Fourth Day of the event Col. Attique S.G.M Maintenance Bahria Town Lahore was the Chief Guest. Syed Fakhar Shah Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore welcomes the chief guest and introduce with the players.