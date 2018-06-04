PTM activists stage protest in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The activists of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement staged protest here Sunday against the attack by the local Taliban on members and supporters of the PTM in South Waziristan.

The protesters in Peshawar gathered outside the Speen Jumat after the PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen asked them to stage the protest against the killing of two innocent tribespeople by the Taliban gunmen.

During the spontaneous protest, the participants chanted slogans against terrorists and terrorism. They demanded action against the militants operating in the tribal areas. They also called for apprehending and punishing the killers so that justice is provided to the families of the two slain tribesmen.

Some of the speakers asked the protesters to travel to South Waziristan to show solidarity with Ali Wazir, the regional head of PTM who belongs to the area.

The protesting youth, mostly university students and professionals, vowed to continue the protest and remain peaceful despite provocation.