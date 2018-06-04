Mon June 04, 2018
June 4, 2018

Degradation of forests

Vegetation degradation continues across Pakistan. Frequent fires like the Margalla Hills in Islamabad have become a common feature that continueto accelerate degradation of woodlands and forests.

The country is losing its biodiversity at an alarming rate due to destruction of natural resources and we have started to pay a heavy price. If this merciless action goes unbridled, this country due to its horrendous outlook would be unbearable for many to live in.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

