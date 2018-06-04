The beaten path

The condition of roads inside Karachi University is deplorable. Uneven roads have made it difficult to have a smooth ride on them. Many students cannot even walk on these roads without getting their foot sprained. KU is one of the biggest public sector universities of the country and it is pitiful that its administration is doing nothing regarding its maintenance.

It is hoped that the relevant authorities will look into this matter and carry out repair work in a timely manner.

Adil Rasheed

Karachi