Mon June 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The beaten path

The condition of roads inside Karachi University is deplorable. Uneven roads have made it difficult to have a smooth ride on them. Many students cannot even walk on these roads without getting their foot sprained. KU is one of the biggest public sector universities of the country and it is pitiful that its administration is doing nothing regarding its maintenance.

It is hoped that the relevant authorities will look into this matter and carry out repair work in a timely manner.

Adil Rasheed

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar