Sun June 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Remembering Sabri

0n Friday, the 16th of Ramazan, the second death anniversary of Amjad Sabri was observed. On June 22, 2016, Sabri was killed by unknown men in his hometown, Liaquatabad. With his death, the Qawwali genre of the music industry was orphaned.

Sabri will always be remembered as the man who promoted peace among different sects. Undoubtedly, the void created by his sudden death will never be filled.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar ( Kech )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar