Remembering Sabri

0n Friday, the 16th of Ramazan, the second death anniversary of Amjad Sabri was observed. On June 22, 2016, Sabri was killed by unknown men in his hometown, Liaquatabad. With his death, the Qawwali genre of the music industry was orphaned.

Sabri will always be remembered as the man who promoted peace among different sects. Undoubtedly, the void created by his sudden death will never be filled.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar ( Kech )