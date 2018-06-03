Karachi Expo Centre expansion groundbreaking ceremony held

Karachi: Secretary Commerce, Mr. Muhammad Younus Dagha performed the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the Karachi Expo Centre at the premises of the Karachi Expo Centre in a function attended by a large number of traders and industrialists of the country, members of the diplomatic community, and other senior government officers of the city.

The Secretary Commerce in his speech to the gathering informed the audience that the present Expo Centre at Karachi is being expanded and re-modeled with setting up of new facilities like 3 more exhibition halls (at present the Centre has 6 halls), building of a convention Centre for holding trade related functions and conferences, a multistory IT tower for offices and building of other facilities like parking plaza etc.

Further, the Secretary informed the audience that the purpose of expansion of the Expo Centre was not only to modernize the present centre but also to create capacity for meeting the increasing trade related needs of the country in view of the trade objectives of the Govt. to earn ever more foreign exchange for financing the developmental needs of the country. Secretary commerce also emphasised that the expansion and upgradation of the KEC will meet major shortcoming in the trade related infrastructure in the country.

The secretary appreciated and applauded the role of trade development authority of Pakistan to have pursued the project and completed legal formalities diligently with in short span of time. He told that ministry of commerce through video conferences with missions abroad has achieved much. The hurdles are identified in these conferences and through collective expertise they’re removed to enhance trade.****