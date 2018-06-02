Two PHC judges take oath

PESHAWAR: The two recently confirmed judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) took oath on Friday.

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Yahya Afridi administered oath to the judges at a ceremony in Court Room No 1.

The judges included Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim. They had been appointed as additional judges of the high court.

The total number of confirmed judges in the PHC has now reached 16. Now, three judges are serving as additional judges of the high court.

Born on April 15, 1962 in a respectable family in Swabi, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim was elevated to PHC as additional judge on August 11, 2016 from judges’ cadre.

Justice Ibrahim has a long judicial career as he was first appointed as additional district and sessions’ judge on November 1, 1993.

He has also worked as a section officer in Law Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two years, presiding officer Labour Court, Haripur, for four years, judge Anti-Terrorism Court Abbottabad and Peshawar for more than three years and an administrative judge, accountability courts, Peshawar, from 2013 to 2016.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim belonged to a respectable family of Peshawar. He was enrolled as an advocate of the lower courts on May 18, 1993. He enrolled as an advocate of the high court on March 11, 1995 and Supreme Court on September 26, 2008.

Before elevating to high court as additional judge on August 11, 2016, he remained as Assistant Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from 1999 to 2000, Special Prosecutor NAB from 2001 to 2002 and Additional Advocate General from 2008 to 2010.