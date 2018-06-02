Some people bent upon delaying elections: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif on Friday said some people are bent upon delaying the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

“Such people appear before every election,” he said while speaking to journalists outside the accountability court. “This is going to be a big election. Ups and downs are a part of life. A person should try to stay happy all the time,” he said.

PML-N leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi also accompanied Nawaz Sharif to the court. A reporter asked Nawaz that today ‘Baghi’ was also accompanying him. Nawaz promptly replied that if he was a ‘Baghi’, then who else was a patriot. Continuing with his discussion, Nawaz said some people wanted to postpone the elections at all costs.

When asked what will he do if the elections are postponed, the former premier asked Javed Hashmi to reply, who said that those talking about the postponement of elections are creating dangers for democracy. Hashmi said Nawaz, in the last five years, has rendered many personal sacrifices to save the parliament and democracy. He said all the democracy lovers are fighting under Nawaz’s leadership and he is also here to extend his felicitation on the way Nawaz saved the parliament and democracy.

Nawaz once again avoided questions about the PML-N's disgruntled leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. A question was posed that people are refusing the PML-N tickets. At this, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan replied that against every single PML-N ticket, more than 50 applications were received.

Javed Hashmi said that those trying to delay the elections would commit treason against the country.