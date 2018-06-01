DHL, Don Bosco A advance in Ramazan Basketball

LAHORE: DHL, Don Bosco A and Frank Five teams won their respective matches of the Ramzanul Mubarak Basketball Tournament here last night.

DHL maintained their dominance throughout the entire two sessions and won the match 41-22. They were ahead 16-12 in the first session and later in the second session they got upper hand by 25-10. In the second match, Don Bosco A beat UOL 71-52.

The winning team was leading by 28-26 in the first half and consolidated its position with 43-26 points. Frank Five defeated Don Bosco B 47-34. The winning team was in grip of the game by 21-19 which was further tightened 26-15.