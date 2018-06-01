IHC division bench suspends single bench’s order on vacation tuition fee

Islamabad : An Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench here on Wednesday suspended the single bench’s May18 order in which private educational institutions of the federal capital were barred from receiving tuition fee from the students for the months during summer vacation.

Private schools, through their counsel Sardar Muhammad Latif Khosa, advocate, had contended before the division bench that the single bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued this order without hearing them. Advocate Khosa argued that the single bench’s order is liable to be set aside.

The division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, heard the intera court appeal (ICA) suspended the single bench’s order.

Previously Justice Siddiqui on May 18, through an interim order, had restrained private educational institutions of Islamabad from receiving monthly fee from the students during summer vacations in the light of Lahore High Court (LHC) and Peshawar High Court (PHC)

orders that had restrained private educational institutions from receiving tuition fee etc during summer vacations.

The IHC single bench, in its order, had said that “The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira) is directed that all private educational institutions be restrained from receiving fee for the period of summer vacations till next date of hearing. Amount of fee already paid by the parents/students shall be adjusted against fee for the period after vacations”.

The IHC single bench had issued this order on Jamshed Khan’s petition against a private schools chain, Read Foundation.

The division bench suspending single bench’s order put of hearing with date to be fixed by the registrar office.