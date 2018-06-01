Ashfaq Memorial awarded walkover win in KG Ramadan T20

KARACHI: Ashfaq Memorial Hospital were awarded a walkover as their opponents, Mateen Enterprises, did not turn up for the Group C fixture of the 33rd Karachi Gymkhana Ramadan Festival Twenty20 Cricket Tournament 2018 for the Omar Associates Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

As per rules of the tournament, the organisers awarded two points to Ashfaq Memorial Hospital. It may be noted that Mateen Enterprises had succumbed to defeats in both of their previous matches.

Hosts Karachi Gymkhana and Qasmi Gymkhana have already secured the quarter-final spots from Group C.Heroes Cricket Club Quetta will be taking on New Al Habib Cricket Club in their Group D encounter on Friday (today).

A total of 16 teams, divided equally in four groups, have entered the league phase with the top two teams from each group to proceed to the knockout rounds starting with the quarter-finals next Thursday.