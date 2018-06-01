Broken roads

I have been living in Anwar Villas, Hyderabad for a month and I am distressed to see the condition of the road that connects Technical College to the enclosure of Anwar Villas, Qasimabad. Drains along the road are clogged. As a result, stagnant water is a common sight on the road. People in the vicinity have been facing a whole range of problem on account oft his. In addition to roads been covered with filth, huge potholes have also made it difficult for commuters to travel on the road.

This is the distressing state of affairs because I have witnessed motorcycles losing balance because of these dangerous potholes. It is surprising that the relevant department is looking away from these issues is surprising. These problems affect people on a daily basis. It is hoped that effective action will be taken at the earliest to tackle these issues.

Abdul Qayoom Talpur

Hyderabad