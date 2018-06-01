Peace plan

The Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (AFAPPS) ought to be welcomed by all those who have suffered or are suffering from the horrors of the war on terror. People who are responsible for carrying out the peace plan – especially the COAS – should be lauded for their efforts to bring peace to the region. The plan will not only ensure regional stability, but it will also play a vital role in the progress and prosperity of both countries. Hopefully, the region will have noticeable success in the field of commerce, education, health, poverty alleviation and employment.

It is widely believed that when there is a will to achieve certain goals, there is always a way. If all stakeholders join hands, it will become easier to restore peace in a region that has been badly affected by terrorism. It is hoped that the peace talks between the two countries are successful and the vested interests of a few do not sabotage the peace process.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan

Peshawar