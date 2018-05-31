Seychelles play Madagascar 1-1 draw

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
POLOKWANE, South Africa: African football minnows Seychelles exceeded expectations again in the Cosafa Cup Tuesday by drawing 1-1 with Madagascar and leaving all four Group A teams with a chance of finishing first.
The country ranked 51 of 54 in the continent began their southern Africa championship two days ago with a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against Comoros in South African city Polokwane. And the ‘Pirates’ repeated that feat against Madagascar, overcoming conceding a soft goal to equalise before half-time and survive persistent second-half pressure.
Earlier, a Mozambique side coached by former Liverpool and Everton defender Abel Xavier whipped Comoros 3-0 to climb from last place to second. Madagascar have four points, Mozambique three, Seychelles two and Comoros one ahead of the final fixtures with the reward for the group winners a quarter-final against South Africa.
