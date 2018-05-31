Jabal Omar project opens in Makkah for journey deep into history

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage has launched the ‘Jabal Omar project in the Holy City of Makkah. The project which is a celebration of heritage and culture was organized in cooperation with the Holy city’s heritage and cultural authority to promote adjacent neighborhood to the Haram where millions visit during their Hajj or Umrah religious visits to the city. The Director of the Holy city’s Authority for Tourism and National Heritage Dr. Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Sharif said that “the Jabal Omar festival is a cultural event that celebrates local heritage in the historic Al-Khalil market one of the oldest markets adjacent to the Holy Mosque.” Al Sharif said to the Saudi press agency that the main objectives of the project and festival is to expose locals and visitors to local crafts, and local produce, and Makkan folklore through alive in the area for many centuries. The project set aside stalls spaces and shops for the festival.