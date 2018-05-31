Asfandyar pays tributes to Bazaar Kalan, Qissa Khawani martyrs

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that sacrifices of our workers have paved the way for creating a free and autonomous homeland for the people of the region.

In a statement issued on anniversary of Bazaar Kalan martyrs on Wednesday, he paid rich tributes to martyrs who laid down their lives for the noble cause and said their sacrifices would always be remembered.

He said the ANP would always condemn the brutal killing of innocents in Bazaar Kalan and Qissa Khwani incidents, adding, “Our workers would not hesitate from any sacrifice following the foot prints of its martyred.”

Recalling the sacrifices of ANP workers in war against militancy, he said that the ANP would not budge from its resolve for the survival and sovereignty of the country and protection of its people.