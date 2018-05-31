HEC scholarships for street child football team

Islamabad: Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) announces higher education scholarships for the members of Pakistan Street Child Football team who performed outstandingly by securing runner up position among 24 teams from 22 team during recent Street Child Football World Cup 2018 held at Moscow.

It was informed during the recent meeting of officials of IUCPSS and Muslim Hands Pakistan. It was also decided that both the organizations would arrange road caravan and visit of young football players to various university campuses. IUCPSS in collaboration with its partner universities and organizations would also arrange coaching and orientation workshops for the young football team players.

National Coordinator IUCPSS, Muhammad Murtaza Noor greeted Syed Zia-ul-Noor County Director Muslim Hands Pakistan and Team leader of Pakistani Street Child Football team and lauded efforts of Muslim Hands in empowering street children in Pakistan. He assured that IUCPSS would extend every possible cooperation in this regard. He also conveyed offer by Vice Chancellor of University of Education. Dr. Rauf I Azam regarding fee waiver for the football team members at the various campuses of the university. Syed Zia-ul-Noor thanked over the gesture extended by the IUCPSS management and University of Education Lahore.

During the meeting it was also agreed that a joint awareness campaign with the active involvement of Pakistani Street Child Foot Ball team would be launched demanding for allocation of 20% of annual budget for education, clean drinking water and sports in next ten years.

Meanwhile, Director General Higher Education Commission (HEC) Farmanullah Anjum appreciated the gesture by IUCPSS and he assured the cooperation of HEC in this regard. He said that HEC would continue to work with IUCPSS and Muslim Hands in order to extend every sort of possible support for such useful initiatives aimed at real empowerment of 1.7 million street children across Pakistan.

Earlier, both the organizations in collaboration with National Press Club Islamabad organized special ceremony in honour of Pakistani Street Child Football team along with discussion on the topic of “Future Depends on You (Youth)” which was attended by parliamentarians, vice chancellors, anchor persons, academicians and government officials. Speaking on the occasion Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S. M Junaid Zaidi also offered scholarships for higher studies of the Street Child Football team at various campuses of COMSATS University across Pakistan.