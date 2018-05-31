Robber involved in cop’s murder shot dead

A robber died in an encounter with Darakhshan police on Tuesday. He was involved in killing a policeman and injuring Clifton’s station house officer (SHO) on April 21.

District South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfaraz Nawaz told The News that two men on motorbikes mugged a passerby, identified as Ayaz, at gunpoint. He said the victim immediately informed the Darakhshan police patrolling team of the incident.

Nawaz shared that the patrolling party chased the robbers and managed to intercept them near Darakhshan Villas. He said the robbers opened fire at the police squad, who returned fire, injuring the pillion rider while the driver managed to escape. The injured robber died due to excessive bleeding while he was being shifted to a nearby hospital.

Nawaz added that the body of the suspect was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination. He mentioned that the deceased was involved in an attack on SHO Chaudhry Shahid and Head Constable Hidayatullah on April 21.