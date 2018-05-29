‘Nawaz-lover’ beaten by guards despite Maryam stopping

LAHORE: An activist of Pakistan Muslim League-N was beaten up severely by the security guards when he rushed towards the stage to shake hands with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The incident took place when Maryam Nawaz was talking to her father before starting her address to the participants.

When the man rushed towards the stage and extended his hand to shake hands with his leader, the security guards quickly got hold of him and started beating him. Maryam Nawaz, meanwhile, kept calling the security men not to beat the man, but in vain. Later on, Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique rescued the man and gave him a hug to console him. Nawaz Sharif also called him to the stage and embraced him. After shaking hands with Nawaz, kissing his hand and getting a hug from his leader, the man raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz, in her address, denounced the security guards’ action, saying that people and Nawaz Sharif have a relationship of lover and beloved. She said she had already observed that the man was rushing to the stage to show his affection for his leader. She said security guards should not have treated the man harshly.