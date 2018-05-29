A ray of hope

The Fata merger ought to be welcomed. Through the merger, people of Fata are brought to par with the rest of country. It is hoped that both federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments will work towards improve the living standard of people in the tribal areas. It is an open secret that Fata residents have suffered terribly due to the menace of the war on terror. Countless people have lost their lives in terrorist and drone attacks.

The paucity of basic facilities and feeble law and order situation also added to the miseries of the people in these areas. However, new constitutional amendment will help people enjoy their constitutional rights. Now, what is needed is seriousness and sincerity on the part of political parties. All parties should work in unison to turn this landmark amendment into reality.

Mohammad Tabasum Malhan

Ghotki