Body of drowned fisherman found

The body of a fisherman who drowned at sea was found from Sea View on Monday. According to SHO Waqar Qaiser of the Docks police station, divers of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy (PN) fished out the body of Noor Hussain, 32, from near Canteen No. 2 at Sea View.

Hussain’s body was taken to a hospital and later handed over to his family for burial after the legal formalities were completed. In a statement, the PMSA said that a fishing boat had capsized in the deep sea while out on a catch on Sunday night. Five crew members had fallen into the water.

The PSMA spokesman said a team of the agency immediately launched a rescue operation, and pulled out four of the crew members, however, one of them had gone missing. The teams of the PMSA and the PN continued to search for the missing fisherman well into the night and finally found his body at Sea View.