Fight for rights of S Punjab just starts: Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Chairperson Farooq Sattar remarked on Sunday the fight for the rights of South Punjab had just started.

Addressing a protest rally in Liaquatabad on Sunday, Sattar said the party's new demand was that either an administrative unit or a new province should be made. “If we make any announcement, an ocean of people will support us,” he stated, adding that there was no crime in demanding a separate province.

He criticised the role of landowners in Pakistan, whom he held responsible for hindering country's progress. “The landowners have occupied Sindh and usurped our rights. We will not be enslaved by landowners in any case,” he stressed.

Sattar also criticised the chief minister Sindh for his recent speech in the Sindh Assembly, in which he said that he cursed all those who demanded a new province for Muhajirs. "The CM Sindh cursed and hurled abuses at all those who founded Pakistan. He should apologise to people," Sattar said and added: "The CM Sindh rejected the sacrifices of Muhajirs." Instead of giving rights to Muhajirs, they were being cursed for demanding their rights, he added.