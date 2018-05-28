Under treatment thief escapes from hospital

MALAKWAL: A thief, who was under treatment at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gujrat, succeeded to flee from the custody of the police.

The police had arrested alleged thief Abdullah some days ago and two stolen motorcycles were also recovered from his possession. Later, the accused allegedly cut his throat inside the police lock-up.

He was shifted to the THQ Hospital but later he was referred to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gujrat due to his critical condition. On Sunday, the accused succeeded to flee from the hospital. Meanwhile, Mandi Bahauddin District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar suspended ASI Mansha and constable Nasir for their negligence while a case was also registered against the cops.