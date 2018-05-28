Mon May 28, 2018
World

REUTERS
May 28, 2018

Iran forces to confront unrest that serves US: judiciary

DUBAI: Iranian security forces will “resolutely confront” unrest that could be exploited by the United States and other enemies, a judiciary spokesman said on Sunday, after a wave of protests over mostly economic issues across Iran.

“Judicial and security bodies . . . will resolutely confront any group or individual that wants to compromise the country´s security,” said Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the judiciary´s news website Mizanonline reported, adding that fomenting unrest was part of US “psychological warfare” against Iran.

