Fruit and vegetable prices still high

LAHORE: Prices of essential fruits and vegetables are not coming down even the first 10 days of Ramazan have passed while the issue of overcharging in open markets persisted in the city.

The district management has successfully managed the makeshift markets of Ramazan bazaars where it is providing cozy environment to the shoppers and ensuring sale of perishable items at official rates. Besides, agriculture marketing department has also been selling selective items at subsidised rates. The rush in the bazaars has slightly reduced. However, according to the staff of these bazaars and agriculture marketing department stalls, the sales are almost persistent throughout the bazaars started. They said that no change in the sale of Sunday is recorded as compared to the last week. Similarly, the queue of the buyers has also seen at the government sugar selling stalls where every buyer can buy a 2kg packet of sugar at subsidised price.

The price was almost reduced by 100 percent with the influx of lemon supply in the city and now openly sold on the roadsides by the donkey carts vendors too. The price is varying from Rs150 to 200 per kg depending on the quality while it was Rs360 to 400 per kg last week. This week again, three different price lists were issued for the fruits and vegetables. The market committee issued one list for Sunday bazaars, other for Ramazan Bazaars and third for open markets with different rates which created anomalies for the buyers while violation of all lists was observed at different localities.

The comparison of the vegetables and fruits from the last week shows this week price of potato was Rs24 to 26 per kg for soft skin and potato hard skin at Rs15 to 16 per kg and sugar-free was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs21 to 22 per kg, while market committee issued Rs26 per kg for hard skin while soft skin potato was not available.

The price of onion was further reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 19 per kg, mixed were sold at Rs19 per kg. The price of tomato was unchanged at Rs15 to 16 per kg. Garlic China was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, and garlic local increased by Rs10 at Rs68 to 70 per kg, both were sold at Rs100 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was stable at Rs145 to 150 per kg, and Thai reduced by Rs10 per kg, was fixed at Rs107 to 110 per kg, and it was sold at Rs160 per kg. The price of brinjal was reduced by Rs5 per kg fixed at Rs22 to 23 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. Cucumber local was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, and farm fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, both sold at Rs25 per kg. Bitter gourd was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs15 to 17 per kg. Spinach was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Lemon local declined by Rs70 per kg fixed at Rs128 to 132 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 200 per kg. Zucchini local was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, farm at Rs15 per kg, zucchini long fixed at Rs18 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs10 to 12 per kg.

Green chili was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs56 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum was unchanged at Rs23 to 25 per kg. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs10 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Luffa was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs23 kg. Arum was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg not sold.

Coriander was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs40 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Carrot price was fixed at Rs30 kg. Cauliflower was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg. Pea price increased, fixed at Rs83 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs88 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 200 per kg while Chinese apple price was fixed at Rs296 to 307 per kg, and Turkish at Rs301 to 312 per kg. The price of different variety of dates was fixed at Rs136 to 172 per kg, sold at Rs170 to 300 per kg. Banana special quality was fixed at Rs142 to 147 per dozen, A-quality at Rs102 to 105 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs53 to 55 per dozen, sold at Rs100 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, not sold.

Melon was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, melon round was fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs45 per kg in makeshift markets and Rs25 to 40 per kg in open markets. Watermelon was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg. Phalsa was fixed at Rs150 per kg.