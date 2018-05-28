Mon May 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2018

‘Feudal lords did not let democracy strengthen in Pakistan’

PAKPATTAN: PML-N MNA Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar has said that feudal lords, industrialists and political dynasties did not let the democracy strengthen in Pakistan. Talking to media men here on Sunday, he said there was the worst form of dictatorship in the country in the name of democracy. He said the PML-N government did massive development works for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

