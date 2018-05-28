No problem in talks with Pakistan, Hurriyat: Rajnath





NEW DELHI: Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that there is no confusion in holding talks with Pakistan and Hurriyat Conference.

“India is ready to talk to Pakistan and Hurriyat Conference if they are ready to talk,” a media report said Sunday. “If Hurriyat is ready to talk, we have no problem, we are ready to talk to anyone. Even if Pakistan comes for a dialogue, we are ready for it,” Singh told a TV channel during a programme held in New Delhi to mark four years of the Narendra Modi government.

“There is no problem in any dialogue with Pakistan, it is our neighbour but Pakistan has to stop promoting terrorism first,” the home minister said. On ceasefire violations at the Jammu and Kashmir border, Singh said that Pakistan “doesn’t want the Muslims in Kashmir to have a peaceful month of Ramazan.”

On May 16, the Home Ministry announced that the forces will not launch any operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramazan. Singh also refuted reports of confusion of the central government over its Kashmir policy.

“There is no confusion about our Kashmir policy,” he said, adding that they want to end the cycle of violence. “But we believe that Kashmir and Kashmiris both are our own. We want to win their hearts. Suspension of operations was one of the measures towards this aim,” he said.