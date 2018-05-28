Dangerous differences

This refers to the letter ‘Sindhi legend’ (May 26) by Syed Hayat Jalbani. The writer has correctly asserted that we should preach the message of tolerance and make an effort to foster an egalitarian society. It is disappointing to see how the entire nation has been divided into multiple groups, with each group having hatred for the other.

People are not shying away from even killing someone on baseless allegations. We have assumed the authority to call someone a traitor and taken it upon ourselves to give them an exemplary punishment. The attack on Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the fact that our society is infested with deep hatred. The slap incident shows that we are an intolerant society. Differences of opinion have existed since time immemorial. We shouldn’t let these differences turn us into enemies.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi