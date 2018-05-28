Pension tensions

This refers to the letter ‘Increase our pension’ (May 26) by Ahmad Nawaz. I fully endorse the views expressed in the letter. While the PML-N-led government has done wonders in many areas, it has consistently ignored the plight of pensioners. Although federal pensioners do receive increment – even though small – every year, EOBI pensioners have been receiving a meagre amount of Rs 5,250 per month for many years now.

In this age of expensive living, this amount is not enough to pay for at least one utility bill. The higher authorities should take notice of this issue and increase the pension amount of all pensioners. The amount should at least be set to a reasonable level where at least a person is able to comfortably handle his/her financial affairs.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad