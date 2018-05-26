Cop, FC soldier kidnapped in DI Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Gunmen kidnapped a policeman and Frontier Corps soldier during a volleyball match at the Kulachi tehsil in the district late Thursday night, sources said.
The sources said that 10 to 15 armed men riding motorcycles arrived at a volleyball playground and kidnapped Irfanullah and Abdul Wakeel. Both hailed from Kamalkhel in Kulachi. Irfanullah, a policeman, and Abdul Wakeel, an FC solider, were kidnapped at gunpoint at around 12:30am. The two had come to the village on leave. Irfanullah was posted at the Police Lines in Dera Ismail Khan while Abdul Wakeel was a soldier at the FC Balochistan.
Soon after learning about their kidnapping, the security forces and the police launched a search operation, but no arrest could be made. It may be recalled that a policeman Mohammad Asif was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Kulachi last week.
