Karachi temperature again soars to 42 degrees Celsius

KARACHI: Karachiites expecting a brief respite from the heat on Friday were in for a shock as the mercury again soared to 42 degrees Celsius after dipping to 37 degrees the day before. As the sea breeze stopped briefly and humidity increased, citizens had to face another day of discomfort as power outages and water shortages hit.

Karachiites, who had been enduring a nearly week-long heatwave, finally breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday when the temperature dropped to 37 degrees Celsius – a 6 degrees drop from 43 degrees reported on Wednesday.