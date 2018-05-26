Sat May 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karachi temperature again soars to 42 degrees Celsius

KARACHI: Karachiites expecting a brief respite from the heat on Friday were in for a shock as the mercury again soared to 42 degrees Celsius after dipping to 37 degrees the day before. As the sea breeze stopped briefly and humidity increased, citizens had to face another day of discomfort as power outages and water shortages hit.

Karachiites, who had been enduring a nearly week-long heatwave, finally breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday when the temperature dropped to 37 degrees Celsius – a 6 degrees drop from 43 degrees reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar