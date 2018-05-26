Sat May 26, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

Blind women cricket team launched

LAHORE: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Friday launched its blind women cricket team with members of the national women cricket team players Nain Abidi, Javeira Wadood and Naheed Bibi made their presence mandatory to their encouragement.Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman PBCC launched the team at an Iftar dinner at a local hotel on Friday. The women blind cricket players, present on the occasion, expressed their goals, targets and importance of cricket in their lives.

