People’s one-point agenda for leaders

City olds who judge from the common people's faces the impact of socio-economic conditions obtaining in the country advise the latter to seek guidance from the holy prophet for solution of their problems.

"Only rallies and lightings to highlight the importance of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal won't help us achieve the objective for which hundreds of thousands sacrificed their lives," elders say.

They assert the life and achievements of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) serve as guidelines to all of us.

The solution to social, economic and administrative problems, such as crime and deteriorating law and order, food shortage and soaring prices, load-shedding, poverty and unemployment, and inequality in provision of education and dispensation of justice, lies in following the example set by the Messenger of God.

Retired college and university professors and public servants emphasise the need for unity and discipline and studying the life of the prophet. The prophet established the world's first welfare state, and saved the oppressed people, whose motto was justice and equality, who advocated simplicity and sincerity, truthfulness and honesty, and who devoted his life for the good of the masses.

The old citizens argue the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal is the day to revive the spirit of Islam which stands for peace, security and common man's well-being. The fact is that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remains the greatest reformer of the world.

There was no religion before Islam to do anything for amelioration of women and enhance the dignity of labour. Women were looked upon with contempt and treated as chattels in society. Nowhere in the world did they get the treatment they were entitled to as men's partners in life. It was Muhammad who did all that was possible to raise the status of women.

He declared there was no service more acceptable to God than the emancipation of slaves. He purchased the slaves to set them free, and advised his followers to treat them with kindness and justice.

Of all the reforms initiated by the Prophet the removal of social inequality was most important and far-reaching in consequences. He could not find any reason for any distinction between man and man on account of mere accident of birth in a particular family or particular country.

He broke down all artificial barriers which the then society had set up to fortify privileges of wealth, work or colour. "All human beings", he declared, "are equal and the highest rank is his who is the most obedient to Allah and most useful to mankind."

The charter Prophet Muhammad gave to the world after his arrival at Madinah granted the security of life, property and religion of both Muslims and non-Muslims. He was the first and foremost man who brought a permanent peace between all the religions.

