Literary session ‘Muzakra’ held at Lok Virsa

Islamabad :A literary session ‘Muzakra’ was held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on the benefits and learning of age-old ‘Value-Support System’ in Punjab province.

Ex-Chairman of Anthropology Department of Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad Dr Hafeez ul Rahaman and Dr. Majid Khan, a well known social scientist, enlightened the participants on the subject.

The event was attended by students and researchers of social sciences and anthropology. Traditionally, the practices of ‘wangar’ and ‘neundra’ (also known as ‘wartan bhaji’ in Potohar region) are two main, most common elements of social support system of the rural areas of Punjab. Such traditions were instrumental in allowing self-sustainability in rural life. Why have these lost to time or become less effective in face of modern challenges? The speakers shed light on the topic to explore these and other relevant themes in the company of experts. The speakers highlighted various aspects of rural life and self-sustainability in their comments on the subject.

‘Muzakra’ is an interactive session initiated by Lok Virsa to discuss various topics of literature, it’s manifestations in our society and especially discuss gems from the Faiz Heritage Library - such as manuscripts, journals, books and other rare literature which are found exclusively at the Faiz Heritage Library.