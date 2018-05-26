Soundtrack of movie released

Lahore: 7 Din Mohabbat In has released the second official soundtrack "Kaahe Ko Biyahi Bides" featuring Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar.

"Kaahe Ko Biyahi Bides" is a soulful qawali sung by the maestros Abu Muhammad and Farid Ayyaz for the movie 7 Din Mohabbat In. The song's lyrics are by the great sufi poet Amir Khusrow Dehlavi and are sure to tug at the heart strings. It has been composed for the film by veteran musician Waqar Ali.

The film's star cast includes Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Javed Sheikh, Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, Hina Dilpazeer, Adnan Shah Tipu, Aamir Qureshi, Beo Zafar, Rimmel and Danish Maqsood. The movie is written by Fasih Bari Khan and directed by Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi. Music for it is composed by Arshad Mahmud, Shani Arshad, Waqar Ali, Shuja Haider and Shiraz Uppal. The film will release nationwide on Eid-ul-Fitr.