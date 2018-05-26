Shameful

The shameful display by PTI leader Naeemul Haq, where he slapped the PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz during a talk show, showed our politics in the worst possible light. In the course of a debate during which allegations of corruption were exchanged, the PTI politician slapped Aziz. As ironic as it is for someone from the PTI – the unparalleled experts in levelling corruption accusations – to take offence at this, Haq’s violent reaction further reduces our political discourse to the lowest level at a time when parties should be engaging in debates over policy ahead of the upcoming general elections. As bad as his attack was, the reaction by the PTI has been even worse. Party members like Imran Ismail actually backed up Haq, and no one – including party leader Imran Khan – condemned Haq. The party that has been seen to constantly rue the lack of culture in our politics has not done itself any favour. On top of it all, Haq was also seen on video claiming that Imran Khan supported his actions, although he later retracted this statement in a strangely worded tweet.

Other PTI leaders have somehow even managed to blame Aziz for being slapped, even though it has to be acknowledged that the PML-N leader exercised restraint in his response to the unprovoked attack. The PTI seems to have convinced itself that its political opponents are so debased that there is nothing which cannot be justified. The incident also speaks to a larger problem with the political class. Instead of opposing politicians arguing over their differing platforms, we see personal attacks. The reaction of the PTI to this incident should have been a forthright condemnation of Haq. But politics has become so tribal that no one is willing to admit a mistake. Political discourse can be passionate and even contentious without devolving into personal insults and violence. The toxic current political atmosphere can only weaken faith in our democracy. This is something all politicians, no matter which political party they belong to, should want to avoid.