Sindhi legend

The urs of Sachal Sarmast, who remains an indomitable force in Sindhi poetry in the post Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai period, will commence on the 14th of Ramazan (May 30). Sachal Sarmast preached tolerance and advocated for an inclusive society. He wanted people of all religion to live together in peace.

Today, since the world is witnessing extreme intolerance, it needs to learn more about the messengers of peace, like Sachal Sarmast. The poetry of people ought to be translated into major international languages to spread his message of love across the world.

Sada Hayat Jalbani

Karachi