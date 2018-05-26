Theft, pipeline leakages main reason behind water crisis: mayor

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that elected local government members are representatives of the people and their responsibility is to bring improvements in the basic infrastructure of their constituencies and solve everyday problems.

He expressed this while attending a road-carpeting ceremony and sewerage system correction in Shah Faisal Colony on Thursday. “A five-kilometre-long, two-way track would solve a great problem of this area, whereas, correction in the sewerage system is also being done here to ensure durability in development projects,” Akhtar said.

The mayor inspected the work being done in different areas of Shah Faisal Colony and Natha Khan Goth. He said the construction of this road was an old demand of the residents and upon completion would facilitate thousands of people on a daily basis.

Akhtar also mentioned that many areas in the city faced a shortage of water supply and an inefficient sewerage system, causing trouble for citizens. “Theft of water and leakage from pipelines are the main reason behind the water and sewerage crises, which can be solved by taking corrective measures,” he added.

He said funds available with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had been spent on development works, which would provide relief to the people of the city. He said these development works would also provide better travel facilities to the people and decrease the travel time as well.

Akhtar shared that the elected leadership was aware of its responsibilities and was utilising all available resources for the betterment of the city. “Elected representatives have close contacts with the local residents and with their coordination and guidance these works are being carried out,” he added.

He said that Karachi was the financial hub of Pakistan and it deserved proper focus from the government so that it continued to play a vital role in the prosperity of the country. “Broken roads, faulty sewerage infrastructure and scarcity of water are the main issues for the people of

this city, which are due to negligence of past administrations that did not pay attention to these problems,” the mayor exclaimed. Akhtar was of the opinion that construction of roads, correction of sewerage lines and other uplift works were aimed at providing facilities to residents of Korangi and adjacent areas, which were being monitored by the people themselves.

District Municipal Corporation Korangi Chairman Syed Nayyar Raza, Vice-Chairman Syed Ahmer Ali, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Katchi Abadis Committee Chairman Saad bin Jaffar as well as union council chairman and other officials were also present on the occasion.